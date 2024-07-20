Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of BM Technologies worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

BM Technologies Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:BMTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. BM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.22.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

