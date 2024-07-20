Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

BFST traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 53,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,987. The firm has a market cap of $601.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

