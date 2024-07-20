Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JAKKS Pacific

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Small Cap Consu raised JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 49,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,927. The company has a market cap of $202.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report).

