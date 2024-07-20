Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.31% of Capital Bancorp worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBNK. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $325.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

