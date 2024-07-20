Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,325 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Rimini Street worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMNI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 799.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 521,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 463,884 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Rimini Street by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 136,296 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,543. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMNI

About Rimini Street

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.