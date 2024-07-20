Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares during the period. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers makes up about 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.92% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 470,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 109,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 133,787 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $566,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,201,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

RRGB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 314,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

