Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the period. Lifetime Brands comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.21. 33,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,524. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 million, a PE ratio of -30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on LCUT

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.