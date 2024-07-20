Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,118 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of System1 worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of System1 by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get System1 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at System1

In related news, major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust acquired 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,361,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,124,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other System1 news, major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust sold 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $7,162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust acquired 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,361,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,124,241.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 191,283 shares of company stock worth $276,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

System1 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. System1, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 49.23%.

System1 Company Profile

(Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.