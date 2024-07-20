Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,767 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank accounts for about 2.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.38% of Metropolitan Bank worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 159,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 152,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,291. The firm has a market cap of $625.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. purchased 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $46,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

