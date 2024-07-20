Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DXP Enterprises worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.78. 435,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,892. The company has a market cap of $808.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

