Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,438 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 302,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,286. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

