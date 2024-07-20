Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,646 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,646 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Daktronics worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 227,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,339 shares of company stock worth $610,456. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Down 1.0 %

DAKT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 351,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.