Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,896 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Wabash National worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WNC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 1,049,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,177. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

