Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,110 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 150,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. 209,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.