Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,619 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,621,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

