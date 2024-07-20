Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,028 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,028 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,426. The company has a market capitalization of $363.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.69. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.