Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $43.49. 33,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.50 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ULH. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

