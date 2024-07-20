Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,251 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Miller Industries makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.38% of Miller Industries worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 77,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,411. The company has a market cap of $712.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

