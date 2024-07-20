Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Mizuho to Underperform

Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

