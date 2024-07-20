Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 5.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 32,274,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 55,466,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,283,000 after purchasing an additional 403,905 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

