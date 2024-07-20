Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of Paylocity worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paylocity by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PCTY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company had a trading volume of 406,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $230.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.88.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

