Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $178.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Paylocity by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.