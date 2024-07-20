Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Penumbra worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Penumbra by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.4 %

PEN opened at $190.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.23 and its 200-day moving average is $219.12. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.59 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.