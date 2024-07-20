Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) PT Raised to $27.00

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

