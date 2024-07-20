Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 800 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $18,992.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,582.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,480 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $29,941,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHR

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.