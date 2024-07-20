Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SIL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 845,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

