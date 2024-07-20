Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Savers Value Village by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth $92,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SVV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.66. 746,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

