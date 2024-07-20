Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KCCA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $856,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

