Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.91

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 302349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$331.93 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Equities analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$84,800.00. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

