Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 123.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 1,658,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,616. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

