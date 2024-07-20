Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,351. The company has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

