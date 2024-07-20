Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 20,166 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. 1,325,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,771. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

