Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 38,670 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.72. 4,219,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

