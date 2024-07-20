Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 6,197 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.30 and its 200 day moving average is $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

