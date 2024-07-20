Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases Shares of 3,547 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,489,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

