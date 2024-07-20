Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,028. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -369.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.