Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,791. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

