Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 3,702 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. 9,976,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,081. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $43.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.