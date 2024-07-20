Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 9,352,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,974,626. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.