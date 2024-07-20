Poehling Capital Management INC. Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. 385,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

