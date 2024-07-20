Populous Price Up 83.5% This Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $304,719.33 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 83.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

