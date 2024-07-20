Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €42.45 ($46.14) and last traded at €42.86 ($46.59). 440,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.01 ($46.75).

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.13.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

