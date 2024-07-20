PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.15-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.42. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.93.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

PPG stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

