PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Down 23.1%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 351,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 110,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

PPX Mining Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$40.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

