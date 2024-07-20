Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,962 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 193.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,441,000 after acquiring an additional 247,521 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 930,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,844. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.