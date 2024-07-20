Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,254 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 299,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 1,503,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,619. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

