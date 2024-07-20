Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,682 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,045. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.