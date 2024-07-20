Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,567 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 414,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,871. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.