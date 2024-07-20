Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 17,613,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,980,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.