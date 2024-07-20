Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AB. Bank of America cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

AB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,748. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

